QBE Shootout Scores

Sunday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Final Sabbatini/Tway, $435,000 58-67-60—185 Kokrak/Poston, $272,500 57-68-62—187 Todd/Horschel, $147,750 59-66-63—188 Palmer/Varner III, $147,750 55-70-63—188 McDowell/Poulter, $114,500 61-65-63—189 Conners/Putnam, $97,500 61-66-63—190 Hovland/Wolff, $97,500 65-65-60—190 Hoffman/Kisner, $91,250 58-69-65—192 Howell III/Watson, $91,250 59-66-67—192 Chappell/Reavie, $87,500 60-67-68—195 Harman/Kizzire, $85,000 62-72-62—196 O’Hair/Thompson, $82,500 64-74-70—208

