QBE Shootout Scores

December 15, 2019 4:40 pm
 
Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final
Sabbatini/Tway, $435,000 58-67-60—185
Kokrak/Poston, $272,500 57-68-62—187
Todd/Horschel, $147,750 59-66-63—188
Palmer/Varner III, $147,750 55-70-63—188
McDowell/Poulter, $114,500 61-65-63—189
Conners/Putnam, $97,500 61-66-63—190
Hovland/Wolff, $97,500 65-65-60—190
Hoffman/Kisner, $91,250 58-69-65—192
Howell III/Watson, $91,250 59-66-67—192
Chappell/Reavie, $87,500 60-67-68—195
Harman/Kizzire, $85,000 62-72-62—196
O’Hair/Thompson, $82,500 64-74-70—208

