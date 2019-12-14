Listen Live Sports

QBE Shootout Scores

December 14, 2019 4:17 pm
 
Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
Todd/Horschel 59-66—125
Watson/Howell III 59-66—125
Tway/Sabbatini 58-67—125
Varner III/Palmer 55-70—125
Poston/Kokrak 57-68—125
Poulter/McDowell 61-65—126
Reavie/Chappell 60-67—127
Putnam/Conners 61-66—127
Kisner/Hoffman 58-69—127
Wolff/Hovland 65-65—130
Kizzire/Harman 62-72—134
Thompson/O’Hair 64-74—138

