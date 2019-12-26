Listen Live Sports

Quick Lane Bowl Winners

December 26, 2019 11:46 pm
 
Dec. 26, 2019 — Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Dec. 26, 2018 — Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Dec. 26, 2017 — Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Dec. 26, 2016 — Boston College 36, Maryland 30

Dec. 28, 2015 — Minnesota 21, Central Michigan 14

Dec. 26, 2014 — Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21

Dec. 26, 2013 — Pittsburgh 30, Bowling Green 27

Dec. 26, 2012 — Central Michigan 24, Western Kentucky 21

Dec. 27, 2011 — Purdue 37, Western Michigan 32

Dec. 26, 2010 — Florida International 34, Toledo 32

Dec. 26, 2009 — Marshall 21, Ohio 17

Dec. 26, 2008 — Florida Atlantic 24, Central Michigan 21

Dec. 26, 2007 — Purdue 51, Central Michigan 48

Dec. 26, 2006 — Central Michigan 31, Middle Tennessee 14

Dec. 26, 2005 — Memphis 38, Akron 31

Dec. 27, 2004 — Connecticut 39, Toledo 10

Dec. 26, 2003 — Bowling Green 28, Northwestern 24

Dec. 26, 2002 — Boston College 51, Toledo 25

Dec. 29, 2001 — Toledo 23, Cincinnati 16

Dec. 27, 2000 — Marshall 25, Cincinnati 14

Dec. 27, 1999 — Marshall 21, Brigham Young 3

Dec. 23, 1998 — Marshall 48, Louisville 29

Dec. 26, 1997 — Mississippi 34, Marshall 31

Note: Motor City Bowl (1997-2008); Little Caesars Pizza Bowl (2009-13).

