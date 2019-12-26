Quick Lane Bowl Winners

Dec. 26, 2019 — Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Dec. 26, 2018 — Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10
Dec. 26, 2017 — Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Dec. 26, 2016 — Boston College 36, Maryland 30
Dec. 28, 2015 — Minnesota 21, Central Michigan 14
Dec. 26, 2014 — Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21
Dec. 26, 2013 — Pittsburgh 30, Bowling Green 27
Dec. 26, 2012 — Central Michigan 24, Western Kentucky 21
Dec. 27, 2011 — Purdue 37, Western Michigan 32
Dec. 26, 2010 — Florida International 34, Toledo 32
Dec. 26, 2009 — Marshall 21, Ohio 17
Dec. 26, 2008 — Florida Atlantic 24, Central Michigan 21
Dec. 26, 2007 — Purdue 51, Central Michigan 48
Dec. 26, 2006 — Central Michigan 31, Middle Tennessee 14
Dec. 26, 2005 — Memphis 38, Akron 31
Dec. 27, 2004 — Connecticut 39, Toledo 10
Dec. 26, 2003 — Bowling Green 28, Northwestern 24
Dec. 26, 2002 — Boston College 51, Toledo 25
Dec. 29, 2001 — Toledo 23, Cincinnati 16
Dec. 27, 2000 — Marshall 25, Cincinnati 14
Dec. 27, 1999 — Marshall 21, Brigham Young 3
Dec. 23, 1998 — Marshall 48, Louisville 29
Dec. 26, 1997 — Mississippi 34, Marshall 31
Note: Motor City Bowl (1997-2008); Little Caesars Pizza Bowl (2009-13).
