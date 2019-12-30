Listen Live Sports

Quisenberry leads Youngstown St. past UIC 70-64

December 30, 2019 9:50 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points as Youngstown State beat Illinois-Chicago 70-64 on Monday night.

Naz Bohannon had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Youngstown State (9-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Michael Akuchie added 10 points. Donel Cathcart III had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Godwin Boahen had 15 points for the Flames (6-9, 1-1). Braelen Bridges added 10 points and three blocks. Tarkus Ferguson had six rebounds.

Youngstown State matches up against Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday. Illinois-Chicago plays Green Bay on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

