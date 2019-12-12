Rachal, Tulsa visit Arkansas

Tulsa (8-2) vs. Arkansas (8-1)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Rachal and Tulsa will battle Isaiah Joe and Arkansas. The junior Rachal has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Joe, a sophomore, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Joe, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of all Arkansas points this season. For Tulsa, Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Reggie Jones have combined to account for 59 percent of all Tulsa scoring.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 8-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 51.4.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Arkansas has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

