Radebaugh leads Northern Colorado’s 74-53 win over Wyoming

December 14, 2019 11:08 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help power Northern Colorado to its first road victory of the season, a 74-53 win over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Northern Colorado limited the Cowboys to just 19 second-half points in winning for the third consecutive time in the series and extending Wyoming’s losing streak to five straight.

Greg Milton III hit a 3 with just under nine minutes to play in the first half to pull Wyoming even at 22-22, but Kur Jockuch’s jumper put the Bears in front for good and they pulled away to lead 40-34 at intermission.

Bodie Hume had 11 points and Trent Harris and Kai Edwards had 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the Northern Colorado (5-4) bench.

Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points to lead Wyoming (3-8).

