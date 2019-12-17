Listen Live Sports

Radebaugh powers Northern Colorado past Denver 86-64

December 17, 2019 11:27 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh scored a season-high 26 points and added six assists, five rebounds and four steals to propel Northern Colorado to an 86-64 victory over Denver on Tuesday night.

Radebaugh buried half of his 16 shots and sank 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bears (6-4). Bodie Hume had 16 points and seven rebounds, Matt Johnson scored 15 and Kur Jockuch tossed in 10 as UNC shot 48% overall, 47% from 3-point range and made 21 of 28 free throws.

Ade Murkey finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Pioneers (4-9). He added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Jase Townsend scored 12. Denver shot 48% overall but was just 2 of 8 from distance and 16 of 27 from the foul line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

