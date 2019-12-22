Listen Live Sports

RADFORD 73, RICHMOND 58

December 22, 2019 5:37 pm
 
RICHMOND (10-2)

Gilyard 3-10 2-2 10, Francis 6-17 4-6 18, Sherod 3-10 0-0 8, Golden 4-10 1-2 9, Cayo 0-2 3-4 3, Gustavson 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 3-4 1-1 8, Koureissi 1-1 0-0 2, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0, Grace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-15 58.

RADFORD (4-7)

C.Jones 3-11 8-8 14, Fields 4-7 6-8 17, Hicks 2-5 2-2 7, Holland 4-5 0-0 8, Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Greene 6-7 3-4 19, Butts 0-3 0-0 0, Eke 1-3 0-1 2, Hutchinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 19-23 73.

Halftime_Radford 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 7-24 (Gilyard 2-6, Sherod 2-7, Francis 2-9, Burton 1-2), Radford 8-18 (Greene 4-4, Fields 3-4, Hicks 1-2, Butts 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Walker 0-2, C.Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Richmond 26 (Golden 7), Radford 37 (Holland 13). Assists_Richmond 11 (Gilyard 6), Radford 15 (C.Jones 11). Total Fouls_Richmond 19, Radford 14. A_1,381 (4,200).

