The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rain, snow, fog force cancellation of Val Gardena downhill

December 21, 2019 5:41 am
 
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — A combination of rain, snow and fog forced organizers to cancel the annual Val Gardena downhill scheduled for Saturday.

The International Ski Federation said it planned to announce a new date and site for the race.

The cancellation came a day after nearly four hours were required to carry out a super-G race due to thick fog on the Saslong course. The super-G was won by Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr.

After the super-G, it snowed heavily overnight on the upper portion of the Saslong and rained on the bottom, while fog again hovered over the middle of the course.

