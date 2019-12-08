Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rainbow Warriors, BYU are set to play in Hawaii Bowl

December 8, 2019 9:12 pm
 
Hawaii (9-5, Mountain West) vs. BYU (7-5, Independent), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

Hawaii: WR Cedric Byrd II, 91 receptions, 1,049 yards, 10 touchdowns.

BYU: QB Zach Wilson, 2,108 yards passing, 11 touchdowns passing, one rushing TD.

NOTABLE

Hawaii: Nick Rolovich, who led the Rainbow Warriors to nine wins and a West Division title, is the program’s first conference coach of the year since June Jones in 2007.

BYU: The Cougars have passed for more than 200 yards in 14 straight games, the longest streak since 19 games in a row across the 2007-08 seasons.

LAST TIME

BYU 49, Hawaii 23 (Oct. 13, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

Hawaii: This is the ninth time since 2002 that the Rainbow Warriors are playing in the Hawaii Bowl. This will be their 15th bowl overall.

BYU: The Cougars have won eight of their last 12 bowls and will be playing in their 37th postseason game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

