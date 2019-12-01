Listen Live Sports

Rams-Cardinals Stats

December 1, 2019 7:18 pm
 
L.A. Rams 3 17 14 0—34
Arizona 0 0 0 7— 7
First Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 27, 9:56.

Second Quarter

La_Higbee 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 14:17.

La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:41.

La_FG Zuerlein 33, :00.

Third Quarter

La_Kupp 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 8:44.

La_Rapp 31 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 8:28.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_K.Murray 15 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:35.

A_60,944.

___

La Ari
First downs 27 13
Total Net Yards 549 198
Rushes-yards 30-132 21-74
Passing 417 124
Punt Returns 1-6 1-5
Kickoff Returns 1-14 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-31 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 33-45-0 19-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 6-39
Punts 4-41.3 7-44.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-81 2-7
Time of Possession 34:37 25:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 19-95, Ma.Brown 6-30, Henderson 4-17, Bortles 1-(minus 10). Arizona, Drake 13-31, K.Murray 4-28, D.Johnson 4-15.

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 32-43-0-424, Bortles 1-2-0-3. Arizona, K.Murray 19-34-1-163.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 13-172, Higbee 7-107, Kupp 6-65, Reynolds 4-39, Cooks 2-24, Gurley 1-20. Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-56, Cooper 4-26, Kirk 3-23, Clay 2-29, Drake 2-20, D.Johnson 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 41.

