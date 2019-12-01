Rams-Cardinals Stats

|L.A. Rams
|3
|17
|14
|0—34
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|First Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 27, 9:56.
La_Higbee 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 14:17.
La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:41.
La_FG Zuerlein 33, :00.
La_Kupp 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 8:44.
La_Rapp 31 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 8:28.
Ari_K.Murray 15 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:35.
A_60,944.
___
|La
|Ari
|First downs
|27
|13
|Total Net Yards
|549
|198
|Rushes-yards
|30-132
|21-74
|Passing
|417
|124
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-31
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-45-0
|19-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|6-39
|Punts
|4-41.3
|7-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-81
|2-7
|Time of Possession
|34:37
|25:23
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 19-95, Ma.Brown 6-30, Henderson 4-17, Bortles 1-(minus 10). Arizona, Drake 13-31, K.Murray 4-28, D.Johnson 4-15.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 32-43-0-424, Bortles 1-2-0-3. Arizona, K.Murray 19-34-1-163.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 13-172, Higbee 7-107, Kupp 6-65, Reynolds 4-39, Cooks 2-24, Gurley 1-20. Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-56, Cooper 4-26, Kirk 3-23, Clay 2-29, Drake 2-20, D.Johnson 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 41.
