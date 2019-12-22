Listen Live Sports

Randolph scores 16 to lift Florida A&M over Seattle 71-57

December 22, 2019 12:43 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — MJ Randolph had 16 points and eight rebounds as Florida A&M ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, defeating Seattle 71-57 on Saturday night.

Rod Melton Jr. had 17 points for Florida A&M (1-9). DJ Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brendon Myles had 11 points for the visitors.

Terrell Brown had 18 points for the Redhawks (6-7). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Morgan Means had 10 points.

Florida A&M plays Iowa State on the road next Tuesday. Seattle plays Long Beach State at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

