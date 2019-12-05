Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Blue Jackets Sums

December 5, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Rangers 1 2 0—3
Columbus 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 5 (Foligno), 12:43. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 5 (Zibanejad, Kakko), 19:52. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (tripping), 5:21; Lemieux, NYR, (roughing), 13:27.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 4 (Fox, Strome), 5:46 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 13 (Howden, DeAngelo), 15:32. Penalties_Bemstrom, CBJ, (high sticking), 4:23; Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 8:54; Fox, NYR, (holding), 19:41.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Jones 4 (Kukan), 3:33. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (delay of game), 3:33; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 17:50.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-11-2_19. Columbus 18-11-18_47.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 5.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 7-4-1 (47 shots-45 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 11-10-1 (19-16).

A_15,785 (18,500). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified