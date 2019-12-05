Rangers-Blue Jackets Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 2 0—3 Columbus 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 5 (Foligno), 12:43. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 5 (Zibanejad, Kakko), 19:52. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (tripping), 5:21; Lemieux, NYR, (roughing), 13:27.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 4 (Fox, Strome), 5:46 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 13 (Howden, DeAngelo), 15:32. Penalties_Bemstrom, CBJ, (high sticking), 4:23; Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 8:54; Fox, NYR, (holding), 19:41.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Jones 4 (Kukan), 3:33. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (delay of game), 3:33; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 17:50.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-11-2_19. Columbus 18-11-18_47.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 7-4-1 (47 shots-45 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 11-10-1 (19-16).

A_15,785 (18,500). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.

