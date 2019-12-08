Rangers-Golden Knights Sums

N.Y. Rangers 2 2 1—5 Vegas 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 14 (Staal, DeAngelo), 11:03. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 7 (Strome, Lindgren), 11:17. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (hooking), 12:11; Stastny, VGK, (tripping), 18:56.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 5 (Strome, Fox), 7:14 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 4 (Trouba, Skjei), 10:32. Penalties_Reaves, VGK, major (high sticking), 5:03; Staal, NYR, (delay of game), 13:37; Theodore, VGK, (slashing), 13:47; DeAngelo, NYR, (holding), 19:02.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Kakko), 15:05 (pp). Penalties_Carrier, VGK, Major (fighting), 3:04; Lemieux, NYR, Major (fighting), 3:04; Zibanejad, NYR, (delay of game), 8:42; Stastny, VGK, (holding), 14:31.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-12-6_25. Vegas 17-15-6_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 5; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 8-5-1 (38 shots-38 saves). Vegas, Subban 4-5-3 (25-20).

A_18,236 (17,367). Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

