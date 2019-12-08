Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Golden Knights Sums

December 8, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 1—5
Vegas 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 14 (DeAngelo, Staal), 11:03. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 7 (Strome, Lindgren), 11:17. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (hooking), 12:11; Stastny, VGK, (tripping), 18:56.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 5 (Fox, Strome), 7:14 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 4 (Trouba, Skjei), 10:32. Penalties_Reaves, VGK, major (high sticking), 5:03; Staal, NYR, (delay of game), 13:37; Theodore, VGK, (slashing), 13:47; DeAngelo, NYR, (holding), 19:02.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Kakko, Panarin), 15:05 (pp). Penalties_Carrier, VGK, Major (fighting), 3:04; Lemieux, NYR, Major (fighting), 3:04; Zibanejad, NYR, (delay of game), 8:42; Stastny, VGK, (holding), 14:31.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-12-6_25. Vegas 17-15-6_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 5; Vegas 0 of 4.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 8-5-1 (38 shots-38 saves). Vegas, Subban 4-5-3 (25-20).

A_18,236 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia