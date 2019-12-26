Ranked teams meet as No. 19 Kentucky hosts No. 3 Louisville

No. 3 Louisville (11-1) vs. No. 19 Kentucky (8-3)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 3 Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky in a non-conference showdown. Louisville has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Kentucky has lost its only game against a ranked team.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ashton Hagans has accounted for 56 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-3 when fewer than four Wildcats players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 59.2.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 35 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 33.2 percent.

