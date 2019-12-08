Raptors-76ers, Box

TORONTO (104)

Anunoby 8-14 1-1 19, Siakam 7-18 2-3 16, Gasol 0-6 0-0 0, Lowry 7-14 8-9 26, VanVleet 0-1 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 4-6 3-3 12, Boucher 1-1 0-0 3, Ibaka 5-15 0-1 12, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, Powell 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 38-88 17-20 104.

PHILADELPHIA (110)

Harris 10-22 2-2 26, Horford 5-9 1-2 11, Embiid 3-7 4-6 10, Simmons 8-11 0-0 16, Korkmaz 1-6 0-0 3, Ennis III 3-8 4-4 11, Thybulle 6-9 3-3 20, Scott 2-4 2-4 8, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-79 16-21 110.

Toronto 22 20 26 36—104 Philadelphia 27 30 29 24—110

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-33 (Lowry 4-8, Anunoby 2-4, Ibaka 2-5, Boucher 1-1, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2, Powell 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Gasol 0-4, Siakam 0-4), Philadelphia 14-32 (Thybulle 5-8, Harris 4-8, Scott 2-4, Neto 1-1, Ennis III 1-4, Korkmaz 1-4, Embiid 0-1, Horford 0-2). Fouled Out_Ibaka. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Anunoby 10), Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 11). Assists_Toronto 21 (Lowry 5), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 22, Philadelphia 18. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A_20,313 (20,478).

