Raptors-Bulls, Box

December 9, 2019 10:28 pm
 
TORONTO (93)

Anunoby 4-9 2-3 10, Siakam 7-18 6-8 22, Gasol 4-7 0-0 9, Lowry 3-15 4-5 11, Powell 7-16 2-4 17, Miller 0-1 0-2 0, Hollis-Jefferson 3-7 0-0 6, Boucher 2-4 0-0 5, Ibaka 3-11 4-4 11, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-90 18-26 93.

CHICAGO (92)

Dunn 1-8 0-0 3, Markkanen 5-14 1-2 13, Carter Jr. 5-8 4-5 14, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, LaVine 6-18 5-7 20, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Gafford 7-9 0-0 14, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-7 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-3 0-0 0, Valentine 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 35-89 10-14 92.

Toronto 30 19 22 22—93
Chicago 30 21 20 21—92

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-29 (Siakam 2-6, Ibaka 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Powell 1-6, Lowry 1-8, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Davis 0-1, Anunoby 0-2), Chicago 12-46 (Valentine 3-9, LaVine 3-10, Satoransky 2-6, Markkanen 2-6, Young 1-2, Dunn 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-2, White 0-5). Fouled Out_Carter Jr.. Rebounds_Toronto 54 (Ibaka 14), Chicago 45 (LaVine 11). Assists_Toronto 19 (Lowry 7), Chicago 30 (Satoransky 11). Total Fouls_Toronto 12, Chicago 20. Technicals_Young. A_14,775 (20,917).

