Raptors-Pistons, Box

December 18, 2019 9:34 pm
 
TORONTO (112)

Anunoby 7-12 3-3 19, Siakam 10-23 0-0 26, Gasol 0-1 0-0 0, Lowry 5-17 7-8 20, Powell 2-7 4-4 9, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 2-4 1-2 5, Ibaka 10-18 4-5 25, Boucher 0-2 2-2 2, McCaw 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 39-91 21-24 112.

DETROIT (99)

Snell 2-9 0-0 5, Griffin 6-13 2-2 15, Drummond 9-16 4-7 22, Brown 5-8 1-2 12, Kennard 2-5 1-2 7, Morris 1-5 0-0 2, Wood 1-2 4-4 6, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 8-17 0-1 16, Galloway 2-7 1-2 6, Mykhailiuk 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 39-87 15-22 99.

Toronto 30 40 26 16—112
Detroit 29 35 15 20— 99

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-35 (Siakam 6-11, Lowry 3-6, Anunoby 2-5, Ibaka 1-4, Powell 1-4, Gasol 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Davis 0-1, McCaw 0-2), Detroit 6-35 (Kennard 2-4, Brown 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Galloway 1-6, Snell 1-8, Mykhailiuk 0-2, Morris 0-4, Rose 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 47 (Ibaka 13), Detroit 48 (Drummond 18). Assists_Toronto 27 (Lowry 10), Detroit 19 (Rose 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Detroit 17. Technicals_Lowry, Siakam, Drummond, Griffin. A_15,319 (20,491).

