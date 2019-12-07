Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rasas, other backups carry Texas Southern past Concordia

December 7, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Yahuza Rasas had 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and Texas Southern defeated Concordia (Texas) 85-47 on Saturday.

Reserves Chris Baldwin and Bryson Etienne had 16 and 10 points, respectively, for Texas Southern (3-6). The bench played a big role for the Tigers as the starters played limited minutes and no starter scored in double figures.

Zaid Harris had 14 points for the Division III Tornados. Jordan Berry added six rebounds.

Texas Southern plays at Nevada on Dec. 18.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia