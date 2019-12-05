Ravens-Bills Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (10-2) at BUFFALO (9-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 6-5-1; Bills 8-3-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 5-3

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Bills 47-3, Sept. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat 49ers 20-17; Bills beat Cowboys 26-15.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 1, Bills No. 9

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (25).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (13).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (23).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Bills QB Josh Allen made NFL debuts in mop-up duty in Ravens 47-3 season-opening win at Baltimore last year. 2018 first-round draft picks entered game 81 seconds of game clock apart in third quarter with Buffalo trailing 40-0. … Ravens have best record through 12 games in team history, have won team-record eight straight’, outscored opponents 271-119 over past eight. … Baltimore has opportunity to clinch AFC North title and second consecutive playoff berth — and eighth under coach John Habaugh — with win combined with Steelers loss or tie. Ravens can also clinch with tie and Steelers loss. … Jackson is first QB in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards passing and 950 rushing. With 977 yards rushing, he’s 63 yards shy of breaking Michael Vick’s single-season record for QBs. … Jackson leads NFL with 32 TDs (25 passing, seven rushing) and 6.98 yards per carry. … WR Marquise Brown leads NFL rookies with six TDs receiving. … Mark Andrews’ seven TDs receiving tied with Texans’ Darren Fells for most by NFL tight ends, and also match single-season franchise record for TEs set by Todd Heap (2005) and Dennis Pitta (2012). … Defense has allowed combined 30 points past three, and allowed 11 TDs in past eight. … Marcus Peters’ five interceptions tied for league lead. … PK Justin Tucker hit 15th career winning field goal — and second this season — from 49 yards as time expired against 49ers. … Bills have best record through 12 games since 1996. … Allen is 11-0 when completing at least 60% of his attempts, and 8-1 when he doesn’t commit turnover. … Allen is combined 55 of 82 for 672 yards and six TDs passing, two rushing, with one interception in past three games. … Bills’ 17 TDs passing are four more than last year. … With 882 yards receiving, WR John Brown has already surpassed last year’s total of 715 with Baltimore. … Brown 115 yards receiving shy of matching career high set in 2015, and in line to become Bills’ first to reach 1,000 since Sammy Watkins had 1,047 in 2015. … Bills have 15 of their 37 sacks in past three outings. … Rookie DT Ed Oliver had career-best two sacks last week. NFL’s only rookie with five sacks and forced fumble. … Fantasy tip: Despite wind gusts of up to 30 mph in forecast, no reason to bench QB Jackson, who has produced at least two touchdowns in each of past five games.

