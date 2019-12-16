Listen Live Sports

Rays complete 2-year deal with Japanese slugger Tsutsugo

December 16, 2019 7:42 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo have finalized a two-year contract worth about $12 million.

The 28-year-old Tsutsugo will be formally introduced by the Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Tsutsugo was made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan’s Central League. The Rays will have to pay a posting fee of about $2.4 million to his former club.

A left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama, including 44 homers and 110 RBIs in 2016.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

