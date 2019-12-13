Reaves, OU visit Wichita State

Oklahoma (7-1) vs. Wichita State (8-1)

Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Reaves and Oklahoma will battle Erik Stevenson and Wichita State. The senior Reaves has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Stevenson, a sophomore, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. Wichita State has 46 assists on 82 field goals (56.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oklahoma has assists on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season.

