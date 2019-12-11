Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Records scores 12 to lift Colgate over Cornell 66-58

December 11, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records came off the bench and scored 12 points to help Colgate to a 66-58 win over Cornell on Wednesday night.

Nelly Cummings had 10 points for Colgate (7-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tucker Richardson added 10 points. Jordan Burns had 10 points for the Raiders.

The game was tied at 46 after a layup by Cornell’s Terrance McBride with 9:48 remaining. Colgate answered with a 3-pointer by Tucker Richardson to start a 10-0 run and the Raiders led the rest of the way.

Josh Warren had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Big Red (1-8), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points. McBride had six rebounds.

Advertisement

Colgate plays at Cincinnati on the road on Saturday. Cornell plays at Hartford on Dec. 22.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein