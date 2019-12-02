Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox tender offer to Jackie Bradley Jr. for 2020

December 2, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have tendered outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. a contract for the 2020 season, preserving their rights to him.

The move means the sides can continue to negotiate or go to arbitration. The Red Sox did not tender contracts to infielder Marco Hernández or left-hander Josh Osich, making them free agents.

The Bradley decision was closely watched because the team has said it would like to shed about $30 million in payroll to get under baseball’s luxury tax threshold. To do so, it might now have to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts.

Bradley batted .225 last season while leading the AL in assists and putouts for a center fielder. He is projected to earn about $10 million next season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified