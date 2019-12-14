Red Wings-Canadiens Sum

Detroit 1 0 1—2 Montreal 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 11 (Larkin, Green), 3:21.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Detroit, Green 2 (Filppula, Athanasiou), 7:42 (pp). 3, Montreal, Tatar 12 (Armia, Weber), 19:13 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-5-8_20. Montreal 12-10-21_43.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 7-9-2 (43 shots-42 saves). Montreal, Price 13-10-3 (20-18).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:25.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

