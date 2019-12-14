Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Canadiens Sums

December 14, 2019
 
Detroit 1 0 1—2
Montreal 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 11 (Larkin, Green), 3:21. Penalties_Gallagher, MTL, (cross checking), 6:28; Glendening, DET, (slashing), 16:53.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Lehkonen, MTL, (interference), 9:41; Mantha, DET, (cross checking), 11:39; Petry, MTL, (slashing), 11:39; Mantha, DET, (roughing), 11:39; Petry, MTL, (roughing), 11:39.

Third Period_2, Detroit, Green 2 (Filppula, Athanasiou), 7:42 (pp). 3, Montreal, Tatar 12 (Armia, Weber), 19:13 (sh). Penalties_Barber, MTL, (slashing), 6:42; Gallagher, MTL, (cross checking), 16:28.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-5-8_20. Montreal 12-10-21_43.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 7-9-2 (43 shots-42 saves). Montreal, Price 13-10-3 (20-18).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:25.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

