Red Wings-Jets Sum

Detroit 0 1 0—1 Winnipeg 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 4 (Copp), 12:17 (sh).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Ehn 1 (Zadina), 7:39. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 8 (Perreault, Ehlers), 16:43. 4, Winnipeg, Copp 5 (Poolman, Morrissey), 18:32. 5, Winnipeg, Laine 9 (Sbisa, Connor), 18:43.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 14 (Wheeler, Pionk), 5:04 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-7-5_17. Winnipeg 10-16-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Comrie 0-1-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 4-3-0 (15-15), Hellebuyck 15-7-2 (2-1).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:29.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

