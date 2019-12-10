Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Jets Sums

December 10, 2019 11:18 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Winnipeg 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 4 (Copp), 12:17 (sh). Penalties_McIlrath, DET, (delay of game), 7:03; Connor, WPG, (slashing), 11:31; Detroit bench, served by Erne (delay of game), 12:17; Hronek, DET, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00; Bertuzzi, DET, (roughing), 20:00; Laine, WPG, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00; Connor, WPG, (roughing), 20:00.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Ehn 1 (Zadina), 7:39. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 8 (Perreault, Ehlers), 16:43. 4, Winnipeg, Copp 5 (Poolman, Morrissey), 18:32. 5, Winnipeg, Laine 9 (Sbisa, Connor), 18:43. Penalties_Helm, DET, (interference), 8:50; Sbisa, WPG, (high sticking), 19:33.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 14 (Wheeler, Pionk), 5:04 (pp). Penalties_Green, DET, (high sticking), 5:00; Pionk, WPG, (slashing), 8:55; Beaulieu, WPG, (delay of game), 9:49; Hronek, DET, (cross checking), 11:08; Erne, DET, (roughing), 14:06; Erne, DET, (roughing), 14:06; Beaulieu, WPG, (interference), 14:06; Beaulieu, WPG, (roughing), 14:06.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-7-5_17. Winnipeg 10-16-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Comrie 0-1-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 4-3-0 (15-15), Hellebuyck 15-7-2 (2-1).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:29.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

