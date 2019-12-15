Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds’ Bauer barbs MLB commissioner ‘trying to ruin baseball’

December 15, 2019 3:11 pm
 
1 min read
      

Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.”

Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.

Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”

MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.

Advertisement

At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.

Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by MLB.

Known for his quirks as well as his talent, Bauer had a start in the 2016 playoffs pushed back after he cut a finger on the propeller of his drone.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment