The Associated Press
 
Redskins-Packers Preview Capsule

December 5, 2019 3:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (3-9) at GREEN BAY (9-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 14 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 5-7; Packers 8-4

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 20-16-1

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Packers 31-17, Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Panthers 29-21; Packers beat Giants 31-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 29, Packers No. 6

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (20), PASS (32).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (27), PASS (15).

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (19), PASS (14).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Third meeting between these two teams in last five years (including postseason). … First meeting in Green Bay since 2013 (Packers won 38-20). …. Washington’s first time playing at Lambeau Field in December. … RB Derrius Guice had 129 yards, two touchdowns on 10 carries last week, his first 100-yard game this season. … RB Adrian Peterson had 99 yards rushing, touchdown last week. … Packers have won four straight home games against Redskins, outscoring Washington 122-43. … Green Bay is 2-1 against NFC East teams this season. … Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur (9-3) would pass Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman (9-7) for most wins by Packers head coach in first NFL season. … Fantasy tip: QB Aaron Rodgers has career passer rating of 111.2 in regular-season home games in December and January, ranking No. 1 in NFL history (minimum 200 pass attempts). He comes off four-touchdown performance at Giants in snowy conditions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sports News

