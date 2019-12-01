Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Panthers Stats

December 1, 2019 4:49 pm
 
Washington 3 9 3 14—29
Carolina 14 0 0 7—21
First Quarter

Car_Samuel 4 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 10:39.

Car_Moore 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 5:18.

Was_FG Hopkins 25, 3:09.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 42, 11:16.

Was_Guice 1 run (pass failed), 4:33.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 36, 8:33.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Guice 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:09.

Was_Peterson 12 run (Hopkins kick), 4:26.

Car_K.Allen 17 run (Slye kick), 1:51.

Was Car
First downs 20 22
Total Net Yards 362 278
Rushes-yards 30-248 20-65
Passing 114 213
Punt Returns 5-17 3-35
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-16
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-25-0 27-46-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-33 7-65
Punts 5-58.0 8-42.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-65 5-43
Time of Possession 30:37 29:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Guice 10-129, Peterson 13-99, C.Thompson 3-14, Haskins 4-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 14-44, K.Allen 4-22, Armah 1-2, Moore 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Washington, Haskins 13-25-0-147. Carolina, K.Allen 27-46-1-278.

RECEIVING_Washington, Harmon 3-51, S.Sims 3-29, Sprinkle 2-36, McLaurin 2-8, Guice 2-8, C.Thompson 1-15. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-58, Moore 6-75, Samuel 4-65, I.Thomas 4-24, Wright 3-34, Olsen 3-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

