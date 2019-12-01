Redskins-Panthers Stats

|Washington
|3
|9
|3
|14—29
|Carolina
|14
|0
|0
|7—21
|First Quarter
Car_Samuel 4 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 10:39.
Car_Moore 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 5:18.
Was_FG Hopkins 25, 3:09.
Was_FG Hopkins 42, 11:16.
Was_Guice 1 run (pass failed), 4:33.
Was_FG Hopkins 36, 8:33.
Was_Guice 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:09.
Was_Peterson 12 run (Hopkins kick), 4:26.
Car_K.Allen 17 run (Slye kick), 1:51.
A_71,504.
___
|Was
|Car
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|362
|278
|Rushes-yards
|30-248
|20-65
|Passing
|114
|213
|Punt Returns
|5-17
|3-35
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-0
|27-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-33
|7-65
|Punts
|5-58.0
|8-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|5-43
|Time of Possession
|30:37
|29:23
___
RUSHING_Washington, Guice 10-129, Peterson 13-99, C.Thompson 3-14, Haskins 4-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 14-44, K.Allen 4-22, Armah 1-2, Moore 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Washington, Haskins 13-25-0-147. Carolina, K.Allen 27-46-1-278.
RECEIVING_Washington, Harmon 3-51, S.Sims 3-29, Sprinkle 2-36, McLaurin 2-8, Guice 2-8, C.Thompson 1-15. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-58, Moore 6-75, Samuel 4-65, I.Thomas 4-24, Wright 3-34, Olsen 3-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
