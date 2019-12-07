Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Reese has 19 points, 17 boards in No. 20 Arizona women’s win

December 7, 2019 5:15 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cate Reese scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona stay undefeated with a 54-43 win over UTEP on Saturday.

Arizona (9-0) outscored UTEP 12-3 in the second quarter to lead 33-17 at the half and extended to its largest lead at 47-28 late in the third quarter.

UTEP (7-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 50-41 with 3:03 left in the game, helping to make it the smallest margin of victory for the Wildcats this year.

Arizona made just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 38% overall from the field compared to UTEP’s 26%.

Aari McDonald added 13 points and Sam Thomas scored 12 for the Wildcats. Reese had her third double-double of the season and the tenth of her career.

Ariona Gill had 11 points and Katia Gallegos added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Miners.

