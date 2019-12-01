Listen Live Sports

Reeves scores 15 to carry Providence past Pepperdine 80-77

December 1, 2019 8:54 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 15 points apiece and Providence narrowly beat Pepperdine 80-77 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.

Alpha Diallo added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Providence (5-4) and David Duke scored 10 points.

Colbey Ross had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-6), who have lost five consecutive games. Kessler Edwards added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jan Zidek had 16 points.

Providence faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday. Pepperdine matches up against Idaho State at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

