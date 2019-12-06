Listen Live Sports

Remaining Free Agents

December 6, 2019 7:01 pm
 
3 min read
      
AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 149 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (6) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of; Rick Porcello, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.

CLEVELAND (5) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.

DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.

HOUSTON (8) — Robinson Chirinos, c; q-Gerrit Cole, rhp; q-Will Harris, rhp; Martín Maldonado, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Joe Smith, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of.

MINNESOTA (5) — Jason Castro, c; Martín Pérez, lhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b.

NEW YORK (8) — Dellin Betances, rhp; Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Cameron Maybin, of; Austin Romine, c; CC Sabathia, lhp.

OAKLAND (3) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Homer Bailey, rhp; Tanner Roark, rhp.

SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp;Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Avisaíl García, of; Eric Sogard, 2b.

TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Justin Smoak, 1b.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (5) — Alex Avila, c; Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.

ATLANTA (11) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

CINCINNATI (2) — José Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.

LOS ANGELES (5) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

MIAMI (4) — Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (5) — Matt Albers, rhp; Gio González, lhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.

NEW YORK (6) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c; q-Zack Wheeler, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Michael Wacha, rhp; Matt Wieters, c.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Fernando Abad, lhp; q-Madison Bumgarner, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.

WASHINGTON (12) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Yan Gomes, c; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Howie Kendrick, 2b; q-Anthony Rendon, 3b; Fernando Rodney, rhp; q-Stephen Strasburg, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

