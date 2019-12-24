Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Remaining Free Agents

December 24, 2019 2:57 pm
 
2 min read
      
AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 120 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.

DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.

HOUSTON (4) — Robinson Chirinos, c; q-Will Harris, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of.

MINNESOTA (1) — Jason Castro, c.

NEW YORK (5) — Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.

OAKLAND (1) — Homer Bailey, rhp.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp;Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.

ATLANTA (10) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

CINCINNATI (2) — José Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.

LOS ANGELES (5) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

MIAMI (4) — Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Matt Albers, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.

NEW YORK (5) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Matt Wieters, c.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.

WASHINGTON (8) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon