Reports: Howard University football coach Ron Prince resigns

December 7, 2019 12:08 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University football coach Ron Prince resigned after less than a season on the job, according to multiple reports Friday night.

The Washington Post and ESPN reported on their websites that Howard athletic director Kery Davis said the school and Prince agreed to mutually part ways.

Prince was placed on administrative leave in November.

Director of football operations Aaron Kelton will oversee the team on an interim basis while a search for Prince’s replacement begins.

Prince was hired by Howard in December 2018.

His previous work includes stints at Kansas State, Michigan and Rutgers in college football, and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

