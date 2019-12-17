Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rice faces St. Thomas (TX)

December 17, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Rice (7-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 12:15 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the Celts of Division III St. Thomas (TX). In its last five wins against the Celts, Rice has won by an average of 13 points. St. Thomas (TX)’s last win in the series came on Nov. 10, 2012, a 72-59 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Drew Peterson has averaged 10.5 points and seven rebounds for the Owls, while Robert Martin has accounted for 11.8 points and six rebounds per game.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Peterson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Rice field goals over the last three games. Peterson has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls put up 74.2 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached