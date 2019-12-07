Rice helps The Citadel roll past Carver College 108-40

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 to lead seven players in double figures and The Citadel overwhelmed Carver College 108-40 on Saturday.

Kaelon Harris and Eddie Davis III both posted double-doubles for the Bulldogs (4-5). Harris finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis contributed 12 points and a career-high 14 boards. Alex Reed pitched in with 15 points and seven boards off the bench. Fletcher Abee and Brady Spence added 12 points apiece with Spence grabbing eight rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons III scored 11.

Chris Iverson had 13 points to pace the Cougars, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

The Citadel shot 53% from the floor, hit 13 of 36 from distance (36%) and made 15 of 17 free throws. Carver shot 23% overall, missed 21 of 25 from beyond the arc and made just 6 of 11 foul shots.

