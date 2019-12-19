Listen Live Sports

Rideau, USF visit No. 19 Fla St.

December 19, 2019 12:30 pm
 
South Florida (6-5) vs. No. 19 Florida State (9-2)

BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Laquincy Rideau and South Florida will go up against Trent Forrest and No. 19 Florida State. Rideau has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Forrest is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bulls have been led by Rideau and David Collins. Rideau is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Collins is putting up 15.3 points and 2.2 steals per contest. The Seminoles have been led by Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has averaged 12 points while Vassell has put up 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Rideau has accounted for 44 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: South Florida is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

PERFECT WHEN: South Florida is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.8 percent or less. The Bulls are 1-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the 14th-highest rate in the country. South Florida has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

