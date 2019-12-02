Listen Live Sports

Right-hander Nick Goody, Rangers agree to $915,000 contract

December 2, 2019 11:47 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nick Goody and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $915,000, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old Goody was acquired on release waivers from Cleveland last week and accepted the assignment Monday. He was 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 39 relief appearances for the Indians after he was brought up June 5.

He has a 4-6 record and 3.81 ERA for the New York Yankees (2015-16) and Indians (2017-19).

Texas claimed right-hander Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati, designated left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment, and declined to offer 2020 contracts to Springs and right-handers Ian Gibaut and Wei-Chieh Huang, making all three free agents.

