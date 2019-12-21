Listen Live Sports

Riller lifts Coll. Of Charleston over SC State 73-61

December 21, 2019 6:29 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 18 points as College of Charleston defeated South Carolina State 73-61 on Saturday.

Jaylen McManus had 13 points for College of Charleston (6-6). Brevin Galloway added five steals.

Damani Applewhite had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-7). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points and Zacchaeus Sellers had six rebounds.

College of Charleston plays Drexel on the road next Saturday. South Carolina State takes on Jacksonville on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

