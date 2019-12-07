Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Roberts scores 13 to lift Georgia State past Mercer 73-61

December 7, 2019 7:19 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Justin Roberts registered 13 points and six assists as Georgia State topped Mercer 73-61 on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 16 points for Georgia State (6-3), which won its fifth straight game. Damon Wilson added 16 points and Kane Williams had 12.

Mercer put up 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Victor Bafutto had 14 points for the Bears (4-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Djordje Dimitrijevic added 14 points. Ethan Stair had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia State plays Texas-Arlington at home next Thursday. Mercer matches up against UNC Wilmington on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

