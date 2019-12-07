Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robinson has 210 yards, 2 TDs in Illinois State’s 24-14 win

December 7, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — James Robinson rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois State knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Robinson, the second-leading rusher in the FCS who set a school record with 297 yards in a first-round victory over Southeast Missouri, scored two of the Redbirds’ three second-quarter touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run. His 2-yard score came with 1:13 left in the half for a 21-7 lead. The other score was an 18-yard run by wide receiver Austin Nagel on a jet sweep.

San Fenlason added a 24-yard field goal with just over four minutes left in the game before Breylin Smith passed to Luke Ross for a 1-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The Bears (9-4) got the onside kick but an interception ended their hopes of making the quarterfinals for the first time.

Smith threw for 198 yards but was intercepted three times.

Advertisement

The Redbirds (10-4) will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion North Dakota State next week.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia