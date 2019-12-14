Listen Live Sports

Robinson lifts New Orleans over Williams Baptist 103-59

December 14, 2019 10:05 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 22 points as New Orleans routed Williams Baptist 103-59 on Saturday night.

Gerrale Gates had a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (4-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ahren Freeman added 17 points and Troy Green had 15 points for the home team.

It was the third time for New Orleans to score 100 points or more this season. The Privateers scored 42 points off 23 Williams Baptist’s turnovers.

Travon Cobb had 22 points for the Eagles, an NAIA school. Daniel Cabassa added 15 points. Malcom Taylor had 10 points.

New Orleans opens Southland Conference play at home against Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

