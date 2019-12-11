Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Cavaliers, Box

December 11, 2019 9:24 pm
 
HOUSTON (116)

House Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Tucker 2-8 2-2 8, Capela 5-6 0-0 10, Harden 20-34 5-5 55, Westbrook 9-20 4-4 23, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Clemons 2-3 0-0 5, McLemore 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 43-87 13-13 116.

CLEVELAND (110)

Osman 0-4 0-0 0, Love 8-14 1-3 17, Thompson 5-10 1-2 11, Garland 4-8 0-0 11, Sexton 8-14 2-2 18, Henson 3-4 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkson 7-16 0-0 17, Dellavedova 1-2 1-1 3, Porter Jr. 9-15 0-0 24. Totals 46-89 5-8 110.

Houston 35 29 24 28—116
Cleveland 29 28 25 28—110

3-Point Goals_Houston 17-42 (Harden 10-18, Tucker 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Clark 1-2, Clemons 1-2, Westbrook 1-4, House Jr. 0-4), Cleveland 13-32 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Garland 3-6, Clarkson 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-2, Love 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Dellavedova 0-1, Osman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 36 (Capela 13), Cleveland 36 (Love 11). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden 8), Cleveland 29 (Osman 7). Total Fouls_Houston 14, Cleveland 15. A_17,122 (19,432).

