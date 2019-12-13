Rockets-Magic, Box

HOUSTON (130)

House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 4-6 1-2 12, Capela 5-9 0-0 10, Westbrook 9-18 4-4 23, Harden 19-31 6-6 54, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 3-6 1-1 9, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, McLemore 6-7 0-0 18. Totals 48-86 12-13 130.

ORLANDO (107)

Isaac 4-7 2-2 10, A.Gordon 9-15 1-1 21, Birch 2-6 0-0 4, Fultz 2-8 0-0 5, Fournier 10-18 1-2 27, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-1 0-2 0, Bamba 3-6 2-2 9, Carter-Williams 3-9 3-4 10, Augustin 1-5 0-0 3, Frazier Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Ross 4-10 3-3 13. Totals 40-91 12-16 107.

Houston 28 34 34 34—130 Orlando 22 33 23 29—107

3-Point Goals_Houston 22-39 (Harden 10-15, McLemore 6-7, Tucker 3-5, Clark 2-5, Westbrook 1-3, House Jr. 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Clemons 0-2), Orlando 15-37 (Fournier 6-11, A.Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-7, Bamba 1-1, Frazier Jr. 1-2, Fultz 1-2, Carter-Williams 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 42 (Capela, Tucker 11), Orlando 37 (A.Gordon, Bamba 6). Assists_Houston 21 (Harden 7), Orlando 25 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Orlando 15. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_16,335 (18,846).

