Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Magic, Box

December 13, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
HOUSTON (130)

House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 4-6 1-2 12, Capela 5-9 0-0 10, Westbrook 9-18 4-4 23, Harden 19-31 6-6 54, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 3-6 1-1 9, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, McLemore 6-7 0-0 18. Totals 48-86 12-13 130.

ORLANDO (107)

Isaac 4-7 2-2 10, A.Gordon 9-15 1-1 21, Birch 2-6 0-0 4, Fultz 2-8 0-0 5, Fournier 10-18 1-2 27, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-1 0-2 0, Bamba 3-6 2-2 9, Carter-Williams 3-9 3-4 10, Augustin 1-5 0-0 3, Frazier Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Ross 4-10 3-3 13. Totals 40-91 12-16 107.

Houston 28 34 34 34—130
Orlando 22 33 23 29—107

3-Point Goals_Houston 22-39 (Harden 10-15, McLemore 6-7, Tucker 3-5, Clark 2-5, Westbrook 1-3, House Jr. 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Clemons 0-2), Orlando 15-37 (Fournier 6-11, A.Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-7, Bamba 1-1, Frazier Jr. 1-2, Fultz 1-2, Carter-Williams 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 42 (Capela, Tucker 11), Orlando 37 (A.Gordon, Bamba 6). Assists_Houston 21 (Harden 7), Orlando 24 (Augustin, Fultz 5). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Orlando 15. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_16,335 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated