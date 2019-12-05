Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Raptors, Box

December 5, 2019
 
HOUSTON (119)

McLemore 9-18 2-2 28, Tucker 6-12 1-2 18, Capela 3-9 0-0 6, Westbrook 7-27 5-6 19, Harden 7-11 6-6 23, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 5-11 3-3 16, Clemons 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 40-98 17-19 119.

TORONTO (109)

Anunoby 4-11 0-0 9, Siakam 9-22 4-4 24, Gasol 2-4 0-0 5, VanVleet 7-13 3-4 20, Lowry 5-8 6-6 19, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 0-0 2, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-10 2-2 10, Powell 4-8 6-8 14, Davis 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-88 21-24 109.

Houston 34 29 31 25—119
Toronto 28 27 33 21—109

3-Point Goals_Houston 22-55 (McLemore 8-17, Tucker 5-10, Harden 3-5, House Jr. 3-8, Rivers 3-8, Sefolosha 0-1, Westbrook 0-6), Toronto 12-39 (Lowry 3-5, VanVleet 3-7, Davis 2-5, Siakam 2-8, Gasol 1-3, Anunoby 1-7, Powell 0-2, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 54 (Westbrook, Capela 13), Toronto 45 (Siakam 9). Assists_Houston 29 (Westbrook 11), Toronto 27 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Houston 24, Toronto 21. Technicals_Siakam. A_19,800 (19,800).

