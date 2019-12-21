Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rodriguez late Burnley winner as Cherries lose at home again

December 21, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Jay Rodriguez scored a late winner as Burnley snatched a 1-0 victory in a bad-tempered Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Substitute Rodriguez broke the deadlock at the Vitality Stadium in the 89th minute with the game’s first attempt on target, scruffily converting into the bottom right corner with his chest following Ashley Westwood’s cross.

A dismal match on a rain-soaked south coast was littered with second-half bookings and looked set to end in stalemate before the hosts were condemned to a third successive home defeat.

Burnley is 10th with 24 points from 18 games.

Advertisement

Bournemouth is four points above the relegation zone in 14th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end